16:34
USD 80.20
EUR 88.31
RUB 1.03
English

Kyrgyzstanis stuck at Novosibirsk airport go on hunger strike

Citizens of Kyrgyzstan, who stuck at Tolmachevo airport in Novosibirsk city, went on hunger strike. One of the passengers Irina Stepkicheva told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, people demand from the government of Kyrgyzstan to organize a charter flight and take compatriots home.

«The day before, we met with the Consul General of Kyrgyzstan in Novosibirsk. But he did not answer when we can go home. We cannot be here until April 30, staying at the airport. We want to go home. We will do everything needed, will take tests, we will be under observation, but let us return to Kyrgyzstan,» she said.

As of today, there are 84 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. A state of emergency and curfew were imposed in the territory of Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region.
link: https://24.kg/english/148439/
views: 103
Print
Related
Migrants left without work: 400 Kyrgyzstanis leave Moscow for Bishkek
Migrants from Kyrgyzstan stuck at Moscow airport ask for help
Native of Kyrgyzstan sentenced to 16 years for hitting 11 people in Moscow
Kyrgyzstani sentenced in Russia for public support of terrorism
Ambassador Alikbek Dzhekshenkulov stands for special status for some migrants
Two wanted Kyrgyzstanis arrested in Russia
Kyrgyzstani rapes compatriot in Leningrad Oblast
President Jeenbekov tells about improvement of conditions for migrants in Russia
Man sews his mouth shut in protest at Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Moscow
Missing native of Kyrgyzstan found in psychiatric hospital in Russia
Popular
14 new cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan 14 new cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan
Curfew in Bishkek: People have to fill out route sheet when leaving house Curfew in Bishkek: People have to fill out route sheet when leaving house
Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Infected contacted more than 1,000 citizens Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Infected contacted more than 1,000 citizens
Kyrgyzstan’s Government counts on stabilization of situation within 3 months Kyrgyzstan’s Government counts on stabilization of situation within 3 months
29 March, Sunday
15:50
Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: 8,224 people under supervision of doctors Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: 8,224 people under supervis...
15:41
Kyrgyzstanis stuck at Novosibirsk airport go on hunger strike
14:26
Migrants left without work: 400 Kyrgyzstanis leave Moscow for Bishkek
13:30
Permissible air pollution level not exceeded in most of Bishkek districts
13:24
President of Kyrgyzstan meets with Prime Minister