Kyrgyzstanis stuck at Novosibirsk airport go on hunger strike

Citizens of Kyrgyzstan, who stuck at Tolmachevo airport in Novosibirsk city, went on hunger strike. One of the passengers Irina Stepkicheva told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, people demand from the government of Kyrgyzstan to organize a charter flight and take compatriots home.

«The day before, we met with the Consul General of Kyrgyzstan in Novosibirsk. But he did not answer when we can go home. We cannot be here until April 30, staying at the airport. We want to go home. We will do everything needed, will take tests, we will be under observation, but let us return to Kyrgyzstan,» she said.

As of today, there are 84 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. A state of emergency and curfew were imposed in the territory of Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region.