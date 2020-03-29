President of Kyrgyzstan meets with Prime Minister

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov met with the Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev to discuss measures to prevent further spread of coronavirus and anti-crisis plans of the Government to minimize negative economic consequences. Press service of the head of state reported.

The President of the country stressed that priority attention should be paid to ensuring food security, balancing the macroeconomic situation and supporting entrepreneurship.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov urged to pay special attention to the delivery of essential goods for the population in the territories where a state of emergency was introduced. According to him, it is necessary to pay special attention to the provision of targeted assistance to socially vulnerable segments of the population.

The President also stressed the importance of providing maximum support to medical workers and providing them with all the necessary means.

«The Republican Emergency Response Center should step up coordination of all involved structures, timely respond to requests from citizens, doctors and other involved persons in cooperation with local commandant’s offices,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov noted.

The Prime Minister told about the work to support small and medium-sized businesses, implementation of other anti-crisis measures. He stressed that the Government was taking comprehensive measures to reduce the negative impact of the spread of coronavirus on the country’s economy.

Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev also said that a decision was made to allocate additional material payments to medical workers involved in the fight against coronavirus.

As of today, there are 84 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. A state of emergency and curfew were imposed in the territory of Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region.