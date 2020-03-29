12:00
Coronavirus pandemic: Russia completely closes its borders

Russia completely closes its borders due to coronavirus. Kommersant reports.

The Prime Minister of Russia Mikhail Mishustin ordered from March 30 to temporarily restrict traffic through automobile, railway, pedestrian, river and mixed checkpoints at the Russian border, as well as across the land border with Belarus due to coronavirus COVID-19. The order is published on the government’s website.

Diplomats, truck drivers of international automobile traffic, crews of river crafts, train and locomotive brigades of international railway traffic, employees of the intergovernmental courier communication, and members of official delegations will be able to cross the border.

The ban is not applied to Russians leaving the country due to the death of a close relative, when a copy of a certificate or death certificate is presented, as well as a document confirming the degree of kinship, residents of Kaliningrad Oblast, using railway passenger transport, the Russians permanently residing in the territories of some areas of Donetsk and Lugansk Oblasts of Ukraine.
