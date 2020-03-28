Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan talk over the phone

A telephone conversation took place today between the Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

According to the press service of the head of state, Sooronbai Jeenbekov congratulated Emomali Rahmon on the successful holding of elections of deputies to the Lower and Upper Houses of the Tajikistan’s Parliament, which were held on March 1 and March 27, 2020.

The Heads of State exchanged views on pressing issues of Kyrgyz-Tajik bilateral relations, including the development of cross-border cooperation. The parties also discussed joint measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus, as well as to mitigate the negative effects on the economy of the two countries.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov previously held telephone conversations with the Presidents of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.