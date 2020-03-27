State of emergency in Bishkek: Curfew violators detained

At least 241 people were detained for violating the curfew in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region, and 12 vehicles were placed on impoundment lots. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

At least 146 people were detained in Bishkek, 22 — in Osh, 24 — in Jalal-Abad, 29 — in Suzak district, 20 — in Kara-Suu district. No offenders were registered in Nookat district. All violators were taken to the territorial internal affairs bodies. Preventive conversations were held with them. After the end of the curfew, everyone was allowed to go home.

At least 561 people have been delivered to the territorial bodies of internal affairs for two days across the country.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs urges citizens to comply with the state of emergency and curfew requirements.

«Those who violate the curfew will be held accountable. According to Article 28 of the Law of the Kyrgyz Republic on the State of Emergency, they are detained by the police or military patrols until the end of the curfew, and people without documents — until they are identified, but not more than for three days,» the Ministry of Internal Affairs reminded.

At least 44 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Kyrgyzstan as of today. The state of emergency and curfew were introduced in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, in Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, in Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region from March 25 to April 15.