320 curfew violations registered over the past night in Kyrgyzstan

At least 320 violators have been delivered to the territorial internal affairs bodies from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. for violating the curfew in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

At least 193 people were detained in Bishkek, 25 – in Osh, 10 - in Jalal-Abad, 26 - in Suzak district, 11 - in Nookat, 55 - in Kara-Suu.

All offenders were brought to the territorial internal affairs bodies, preventive conversations were conducted with them, they were warned about the need to comply with the requirements of the state of emergency and curfew. After the end of the curfew, they all were released home.

At least 44 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Kyrgyzstan as of today.

The state of emergency and curfew were introduced in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, in Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, in Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region from March 25 to April 15.