Kyrgyzstan temporarily closes borders with Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan

Kyrgyzstan has temporarily suspended passing of persons and vehicles through the Kyrgyz-Kazakh, Kyrgyz-Uzbek and Kyrgyz-Tajik state borders in connection with an outbreak of coronavirus. Press service of the State Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The citizens of Kyrgyzstan who are in the territory of these countries can return back, as well as the citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Republic of Tajikistan, who stay in the territory of Kyrgyzstan, can leave for their homeland.

«Cargo transportation in all directions is allowed. Citizens of Kyrgyzstan are obliged to cross the state border with international passports. Situation around the entire perimeter of the state border is stable,» the State Border Service said.

As of today, there are 42 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan. The state of emergency and curfew are introduced in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, in Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, in Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region from March 25 to April 15.