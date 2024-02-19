10:58
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agree on 1.11 more kilometers of border line

Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan have agreed on 1.11 more kilometers of the Tajik-Kyrgyz state border line. Khovar national news agency reported, citing the State Committee for National Security of the Republic of Tajikistan.

According to its data, a regular meeting of topographic and working groups on legal issues of the government delegations of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Kyrgyz Republic on delimitation and demarcation of the Tajik-Kyrgyz state border was held from February 11 to February 18, 2024 in the city of Buston, Sughd region.

«Within the framework of the meeting, the parties, having conducted joint field surveys on the remaining sections, agreed on 1.11 kilometers of the Tajik-Kyrgyz state border line. The parties will continue work on the description of the remaining sections at the next meeting to be held in the Kyrgyz Republic. A relevant protocol was signed following the results of the meeting,» the statement says.
