Commandant of Bishkek: We lock the city

At least 48 roadblocks will be set up around Bishkek. Commandant of the capital, Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Almazbek Orozaliev said at a meeting of the city emergency response center on curfew issues.

He recalled that the curfew is introduced today from 20.00 to 7.00.

«Our first task is to reduce the number of people on the streets. Many continue to visit, walk. We lock the city,» he said.

Almazbek Orozaliev added that tents will be set up at the roadblocks, protective suits and other personal protective equipment will be provided.

As of today, there are 42 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan. The state of emergency is introduced in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, in Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, in Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region from March 25 to April 15.
