Rospotrebnadzor has donated coronavirus testing systems for 10,000 people. Press service of the Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in the Russian Federation reported.

According to the Embassy, the humanitarian aid was handed over as part of maintaining a strategic partnership between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Russian Federation.

Since March 3 to March 15, the Russian side has already handed over 7,600 testing systems.

Up to date, 14 cases of coronavirus infection have been reported in Kyrgyzstan. An emergency regime has been introduced in the republic.