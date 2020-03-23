11:19
First coronavirus cases detected in Kyrgyzstan with the help of Russian tests

The first cases of coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan were detected using Russian testing systems. Website of Rospotrebnadzor reports.

Russia has handed over testing systems for detection of infected with coronavirus to 13 countries, including Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan.

These are testing systems developed by Vector Research Institute (Novosibirsk). The systems have already been delivered to the member countries of the Eurasian Economic Union, the CIS, as well as Iran, Mongolia and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, the statement says. In addition, they will be delivered to Egypt, Serbia and Venezuela in the near future, Rospotrebnadzor reports.

As the department noted, «using the Russian diagnostic means, the first cases of the infectious disease caused by the new coronavirus were detected in Armenia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan.»

Up to date, 14 cases of coronavirus infection have been reported in Kyrgyzstan. An emergency regime has been introduced in the republic.
