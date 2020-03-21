Public transport and market stop working in Karakol

Public transport and a market stop working in Karakol city. The decision was made at a meeting of the city emergency response center.

Movement of public transport between districts of the region is also suspended. In addition, Makish market and sales outlets are shut down. Disinfection will be carried out there.

Cafes with more than 20 seats should be closed. Working hours for the rest of the cafes were limited to 19.00.

Earlier, the center decided to shut down construction, clothing and other markets except for food ones. Control posts will be set up at the entrance to the region. Up to date, 12 cases of coronavirus have been registered in the south of Kyrgyzstan.