Compliance with state language law inspected in Karakol city

Karakol City Hall, together with the regional office of the Antimonopoly Regulation Service, conducted a raid to inspect compliance with state language laws. The raid covered retail outlets, stores, cafes, food service establishments, pharmacies, and other public spaces.

During the inspection, specialists assessed the compliance of signs, outdoor advertising, announcements, price lists, and informational materials with the requirements of the state language law and the Law «On Advertising.» Entrepreneurs found to be in violation were issued notices and set deadlines to eliminate the violations.

Both businesses and owners of retail and service facilities received detailed instructions on the use of the state language, as well as the rules for posting advertising and informational materials. The municipality noted that legal action would be taken in the event of non-compliance.

The inspections are aimed at enhancing the status of the state language in the urban environment, protecting consumer rights, and ensuring the rule of law in trade and services.
