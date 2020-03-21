Control posts to be set up at entrance to Issyk-Kul region

Control posts will be set up at the entrance to Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

The posts will begin to work on March 22. They will include doctors, police officers and employees of local self-government.

The decision was made at a meeting of the Republican Emergency Response Center to counter the spread of coronavirus.

«Posts will be organized at the entrance to Issyk-Kul region on the section of Balykchi — Naryn and Balykchi — Bishkek highways to detect people with the main symptoms of infectious diseases. The staff on duty will include police, employees of health care institutions and local self-government bodies,» Akylbek Osmonaliev, Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in Issyk-Kul region, told.

In addition, it was decided to reduce the number of minibuses and other types of taxis traveling along Karakol — Bishkek and Balykchi — Naryn routes.

Earlier, the Republican Emergency Response Center decided to shut down all resorts and guest houses due to coronavirus.

New cases of coronavirus have been registered in Bishkek. Three residents of Nookat district, who returned from Kuwait, tested positive for the virus. The total number of infected in the republic is six people. Earlier, three more men were diagnosed with coronavirus — pilgrims from Suzak district. Emergency situation regime was introduced in two districts.