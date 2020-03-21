Six more cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan

Six more cases of coronavirus have been registered in Kyrgyzstan. Deputy Minister of Health of the republic Tolo Isakov told at a briefing.

According to him, one case was registered in Batken, five — in Suzak district; the total number of infected is 12 people.

«Patients are isolated, they are under medical supervision, appropriate treatment is being carried out,» the official said.

Previously, three residents of Nookat district, who returned from Kuwait, tested positive for coronavirus, as well as three men — pilgrims from Suzak district. An emergency situation regime was introduced in two districts.