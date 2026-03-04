120-megawatt combined heat and power plant to be built in Karakol

A 120-megawatt combined heat and power plant is planned to be built in the city of Karakol. The Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the ministry, Energy Minister Taalaibek Ibraev visited the site of the future energy facility during a working trip to Issyk-Kul region.

It is noted that the project envisages connecting the new 120-megawatt station to the power grid via the 110/35/10 kV Przhevalsk substation.

The ministry emphasized that once the facility is commissioned, the electricity generated will fully meet the energy needs of Karakol city.