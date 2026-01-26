Bishkek - Karakol: Four subsidized flights a week with reduced ticket price

Starting January 4, 2026, the domestic Asman Airlines operates flights between Bishkek and Karakol four times a week during the winter season: on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays. The press service of Airports of Kyrgyzstan JSC reported.

A socially oriented fare of 4,000 soms has been set for passengers, compared to the previous price of 4,600 soms.

The ticket price reduction was made possible through the subsidized air travel program, with the personal support of President Sadyr Japarov, and is aimed at increasing the accessibility of air travel between the country’s regions.

Tickets can be purchased through the official Asman Airlines mobile app, offering passengers convenience, saving time, and eliminating additional fees.