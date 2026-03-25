Modern wastewater treatment plant in Karakol to be opened in August

A modern wastewater treatment plant is scheduled to be opened in Karakol in August 2026, the press service of the regional center reported.

According to the press service, the plant’s first phase capacity will be 12,000 cubic meters per day. This is sufficient to serve approximately 75,000 residents. After the second phase is completed in 2027, capacity will increase to 24,000 cubic meters. This will provide wastewater treatment for 150,000 people when fully connected to the sewer system.

Construction is in its final stages; the main facilities have been completed, including aeration tanks, settling basins, and an administrative building with a laboratory. Commissioning tests are scheduled for May 2026.

Currently, only 35-40 percent of Karakol’s facilities are connected to the centralized sewer system. After the plant’s launch, municipal services plan to increase this figure to 100 percent. At the same time, 12.7 kilometers of sewer networks were expanded in the city.

It is noted that the construction is being carried out with the support of the Asian Development Bank. The project aims to improve the city’s sanitary conditions and reduce the environmental impact.