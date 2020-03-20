11:45
New coronavirus cases registered in Nookat district of Kyrgyzstan

Three more cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, the total number of infected is six people.

New cases have been confirmed in Nookat district of Osh region. The Minister of Health Kosmosbek Cholponbaev told at a briefing.

«These are people who visited the Umrah. Patients are isolated, they are in wards under the supervision of doctors, appropriate treatment is carried out. They have no clinical signs, no symptoms, they tested positive,» he said.

Kosmosbek Cholponbaev noted that work is underway to identify people who contacted them.

The Minister of Health also appealed to all Kyrgyzstanis who returned from the Umrah with a request not to panic, to stay at home and not to hold any meetings.

«If you have any signs of a disease, call the doctors,» he said.

Recall, the first cases of coronavirus infection were detected on March 18 in three residents of Suzak district who returned from a mini Hajj in Saudi Arabia. An emergency situation regime has been introduced in the district.
