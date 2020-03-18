Coronavirus cases registered in Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan

The first cases of coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan were registered in Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region. The Minister of Health Kosmosbek Cholponbaev told today at a briefing.

According to him, citizens who came from Saudi Arabia are among the infected. They performed a small hajj. All cases are imported. Measures are being taken to prevent spread of coronavirus throughout the country.

«This incident is a surprise to us. We envisioned this scenario three months ago and conducted exercises. Hospitals have the necessary reserve of beds, and the reserve is also provided in the infectious ward. There are reagents in the laboratories, doctors are ready to take tests,» the head of the Ministry of Health stressed.