16:19
USD 72.90
EUR 81.83
RUB 0.98
English

Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Three infected pilgrims arrived from Kuwait

All the infected with coronavirus in Nookat are women. The Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Altynai Omurbekova announced at a meeting of the parliamentary majority coalition.

According to her, the women arrived from Kuwait in Osh city.

«Three people tested positive for coronavirus. They arrived from a mini Hajj from Kuwait to Osh by two flights. Head of the district has introduced an emergency situation regime. All necessary measures are being taken, in particular, disinfection is carried out,» Altynai Omurbekova said.

Three new cases of coronavirus have been registered in Kyrgyzstan. The total number of the infected is six people. Earlier, three more men were diagnosed with the virus — pilgrims from Suzak district.
link: https://24.kg/english/147319/
views: 135
Print
Related
282 people arrived together with coronavirus-infected pilgrims
Volunteers disinfect public places in Jalal-Abad
157 Kyrgyzstanis stuck on Russian-Kazakh border
Infected with coronavirus arrived in Kyrgyzstan by different flights
Coronavirus cases registered in 160 countries
Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Almost all international flights canceled
Kyrgyzstanis can not return home due to coronavirus pandemic
Emergency situation declared in Nookat district due to coronavirus
At least 700 additional beds organized for observation in south of Kyrgyzstan
Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Condition of infected Suzak residents is satisfactory
Popular
Coronavirus cases registered in Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan Coronavirus cases registered in Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan
Airlines cancel flights from Manas airport due to coronavirus (list) Airlines cancel flights from Manas airport due to coronavirus (list)
All passengers of flight from Saudi Arabia found and hospitalized All passengers of flight from Saudi Arabia found and hospitalized
Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Sooronbai Jeenbekov addresses Kyrgyzstanis Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Sooronbai Jeenbekov addresses Kyrgyzstanis
20 March, Friday
15:54
282 people arrived together with coronavirus-infected pilgrims 282 people arrived together with coronavirus-infected p...
15:44
Volunteers disinfect public places in Jalal-Abad
15:26
Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Three infected pilgrims arrived from Kuwait
15:20
Foreigners in Russia to be able to extend their stay without leaving country
15:09
More than 150 Kyrgyzstanis in Egypt ask to return them to homeland