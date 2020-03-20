Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Three infected pilgrims arrived from Kuwait

All the infected with coronavirus in Nookat are women. The Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Altynai Omurbekova announced at a meeting of the parliamentary majority coalition.

According to her, the women arrived from Kuwait in Osh city.

«Three people tested positive for coronavirus. They arrived from a mini Hajj from Kuwait to Osh by two flights. Head of the district has introduced an emergency situation regime. All necessary measures are being taken, in particular, disinfection is carried out,» Altynai Omurbekova said.

Three new cases of coronavirus have been registered in Kyrgyzstan. The total number of the infected is six people. Earlier, three more men were diagnosed with the virus — pilgrims from Suzak district.