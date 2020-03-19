Kindergartens and early development centers to be closed until April 8

Kindergartens and early development centers will be closed until April 8 in Kyrgyzstan. The order was issued by the Minister of Education and Science Kanybek Isakov. Press center of the ministry said.

According to him, activities of preschool educational organizations, regardless of form of ownership and departmental affiliation, early development centers are suspended from March 20.

Related news Kindergartens to be shut down in Kyrgyzstan due to coronavirus

Heads of educational departments of Bishkek and Osh, the heads of district / city education departments were instructed to bring this order to the attention of the heads of organizations.

Within two days, they were instructed to carry out sanitary treatment of all the premises of educational organizations.

«According to Article 2, paragraph 172 of the Labor Code of the Kyrgyz Republic, employees of preschool educational organizations financed from the republican budget will be paid their salaries for the period,» the ministry said.