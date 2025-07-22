Kindergarten building and land plot returned to state in Jalal-Abad region

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan reports violations identified during the transfer of property to private ownership in the city of Bazar-Korgon in Jalal-Abad region.

As the prosecutor’s office of Bazar-Korgon district found out, the building of kindergarten No. 1 «Solnyshko» and the adjacent land plot of 0.19 hectares were transferred to private hands with gross violations of the law.

According to the supervisory authority, the value of the property is 12.3 million soms.

As a result of the prosecutorial response measures taken, the building and land plot were returned to municipal ownership.

The prosecutor’s office continues to work to restore the violated rights of the state and local government bodies.