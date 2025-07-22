11:58
USD 87.45
EUR 101.82
RUB 1.12
English

Kindergarten building and land plot returned to state in Jalal-Abad region

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan reports violations identified during the transfer of property to private ownership in the city of Bazar-Korgon in Jalal-Abad region.

As the prosecutor’s office of Bazar-Korgon district found out, the building of kindergarten No. 1 «Solnyshko» and the adjacent land plot of 0.19 hectares were transferred to private hands with gross violations of the law.

According to the supervisory authority, the value of the property is 12.3 million soms.

As a result of the prosecutorial response measures taken, the building and land plot were returned to municipal ownership.

The prosecutor’s office continues to work to restore the violated rights of the state and local government bodies.
link: https://24.kg/english/337055/
views: 149
Print
Related
51 short-stay kindergartens to be launched in Kyrgyzstan by September
Land plot of 18 hectares returned to state in Talas
Industrial plot returned to state ownership in Chui region
Kamchybek Tashiev opens kindergarten in Bishkek
Land to be transformed for construction of border checkpoint on Kichi-Kapka road
SCNS returns Kerben Palace Hotel building in Talas to state
SCNS returns kindergarten, 0.5 hectare of land in Sokuluk district to state
Procedure approved for seizure of state-owned land for national projects
SCNS returns 120-hectare rice plantation to Ministry of Agriculture
6.3 hectares of land in Kara-Suu district returned to state
Popular
Kyrgyzstan imports 2 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity in 2025 Kyrgyzstan imports 2 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity in 2025
First freight train departs on China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan route First freight train departs on China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan route
Finance Ministry of Kyrgyzstan granted new powers Finance Ministry of Kyrgyzstan granted new powers
1,226 migrants, including Kyrgyzstanis, expelled from Leningrad Oblast of Russia 1,226 migrants, including Kyrgyzstanis, expelled from Leningrad Oblast of Russia
22 July, Tuesday
10:45
16 people illegally receive citizenship of Kyrgyzstan in Uzgen 16 people illegally receive citizenship of Kyrgyzstan i...
10:32
About 1,000 students expelled from Issyk-Kul universities after SCNS inspection
10:22
Kindergarten building and land plot returned to state in Jalal-Abad region
10:12
Healthcare system has long been in stagnation – Health Minister of Kyrgyzstan
10:05
One of two linear accelerators in Kyrgyzstan breaks down