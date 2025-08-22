19:03
USD 87.43
EUR 101.42
RUB 1.08
English

Kindergarten for 100 children to be built in Ak-Orgo

The Capital Construction Department of the Bishkek City Hall is building a kindergarten in Ak-Orgo residential complex. The press service of the City Hall reported.

The preschool educational institution will be two-story and designed for 100 children. The total area of ​​the land plot is 0.39 hectares.

The project provides for six main exits from the first floor of the kindergarten building. Additionally, each playroom will have emergency exits to meet modern safety requirements. The contractor is Giper Stroy LLC.

The building will include a distribution kitchen, a buffet, bedrooms, sanitary rooms, play and reception rooms, a medical office, a manager’s office, a music and gymnastics hall, utility rooms and technical rooms.

At present, the construction of the reinforced concrete frame has been fully completed and work is underway on installing the roof and erecting brick walls.
link: https://24.kg/english/340676/
views: 182
Print
Related
Construction Ministry of Kyrgyzstan revokes 249 licenses in first half of 2025
Construction Ministry of Kyrgyzstan building 178 schools throughout the country
Official permission required for construction of private house in Kyrgyzstan
Cabinet introduces electronic certificates for construction specialists
Kyrgyzstan leads CIS in construction sector growth in 2024
Cabinet optimizes issuance of licenses and certificates in construction
Manasbek Samidinov: Ensuring high airport construction standards is priority
Capsule laid in Naryn for Innovative Creative Initiatives Center
Kyrgyzstan leads EAEU in construction work
Kindergarten building and land plot returned to state in Jalal-Abad region
Popular
Russian climber stranded on Victory Peak for seven days Russian climber stranded on Victory Peak for seven days
Hard landing of Mi-8 helicopter: Defense Ministry provides details Hard landing of Mi-8 helicopter: Defense Ministry provides details
Services sector remains dominant in Kyrgyzstan’s GDP — Ministry of Economy Services sector remains dominant in Kyrgyzstan’s GDP — Ministry of Economy
Agriculture Ministry urges farmers to adopt second harvest practice Agriculture Ministry urges farmers to adopt second harvest practice
22 August, Friday
17:46
Kindergarten for 100 children to be built in Ak-Orgo Kindergarten for 100 children to be built in Ak-Orgo
17:32
Mission Dobro: 16 surgeries performed in Bishkek with Russian doctors
17:18
President Sadyr Japarov about joint projects implemented with Kazakhstan
17:05
Kaiyrkul Sharshebaeva to compete for bronze at World Wrestling Championships
16:19
Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan sign number of documents following negotiations