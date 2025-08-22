Kindergarten for 100 children to be built in Ak-Orgo

The Capital Construction Department of the Bishkek City Hall is building a kindergarten in Ak-Orgo residential complex. The press service of the City Hall reported.

The preschool educational institution will be two-story and designed for 100 children. The total area of ​​the land plot is 0.39 hectares.

The project provides for six main exits from the first floor of the kindergarten building. Additionally, each playroom will have emergency exits to meet modern safety requirements. The contractor is Giper Stroy LLC.

The building will include a distribution kitchen, a buffet, bedrooms, sanitary rooms, play and reception rooms, a medical office, a manager’s office, a music and gymnastics hall, utility rooms and technical rooms.

At present, the construction of the reinforced concrete frame has been fully completed and work is underway on installing the roof and erecting brick walls.