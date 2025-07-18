51 short-stay kindergartens to be launched in Kyrgyzstan by September

The remaining 51 out of 560 short-stay kindergartens will be completed and launched in Kyrgyzstan by September 2025 as part of «Education for the Future» and «Strengthening Foundations for Learning» projects, the Ministry of Education announced.

Of the 560 kindergartens planned under the initiative, 509 have already undergone renovations and are fully operational. Reconstruction of the remaining 51 is nearing completion, with approximately 90 percent of the work finished. Each facility has been supplied with essential furniture, carpets, learning materials, toys, teaching aids, children’s books, equipment, and outdoor playgrounds.

Thanks to these kindergartens, from 20,000 to 40,000 children aged from three to five will gain access to preschool education. Attendance will be free of charge.

The short-stay kindergarten model offers a three-hour program focused on child development in accordance with national standards, excluding nap and meal times. This cost-effective format allows doubling the number of children to be enrolled by operating in two shifts.

By the end of 2025, preschool education coverage is planned to reach 60 percent.