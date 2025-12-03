Kyrgyzstan prepares new sanitary regulations for private kindergartens

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has submitted a draft resolution for public discussion introducing new sanitary and epidemiological requirements for private preschool institutions operating in residential buildings. The document was developed pursuant to a government decision and is based on the provisions of the Law on Public Health.

The proposed amendments affect appendices to the 2016 government resolution and, for the first time, explicitly regulate the activities of individual entrepreneurs providing preschool education services in private homes and apartments.

According to the draft, the maximum capacity for mini-kindergartens is set at up to 25 children in private homes and up to 10 in high-rise apartments.

The draft stipulates strict requirements for the area where the entrepreneur operates: the site must be fenced, landscaped, illuminated, and divided into play and utility areas. Space must also be provided for strollers and bicycles. In the summer, the area must be watered, and in the winter, cleared of snow and ice.

Particular attention is paid to the premises. The kindergarten must have a storage area for clothes, a play area, convertible beds if necessary, a kitchen with labeled equipment, a separate room for linen storage, and a equipped toilet. Staff and children may share a bathroom, but all premises must be easily cleaned and disinfected.

Cleaning is required at least twice a day, with a deep cleaning once a month. Toys must be safe and easy to clean; stuffed animals are permitted only as educational materials. Bed linens and towels are changed at least once a week.

For first-time admission, children will need medical certificates (forms 063 and 26-U). A daily morning checkup is conducted by educators: children showing signs of illness will not be admitted. Children who become ill during the day must be isolated, and their parents must be notified.

Staff are required to have medical records, undergo an annual medical examination, observe personal hygiene rules, and wear clean clothing.

Those preparing food are prohibited from wearing jewelry or using safety pins. Children’s menus must be displayed prominently, and all food must be stored properly, preventing contact between raw and cooked foods. Kitchen utensils and equipment must be labeled.

The sole proprietor providing the services is responsible for ensuring compliance with all sanitary requirements.