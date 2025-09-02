As of the beginning of the 2024/2025 academic year, 231,200 students were studying in higher education institutions of Kyrgyzstan. Of these, 126,150 were women and 105,089 were men. The National Statistical Committee reported.

According to its data, in 2024, the country’s universities graduated over 41,000 specialists. In total, there are 57 higher education institutions in the republic, of which 41 are state and 16 are non-state.

Particular attention is paid to preschool education. Every fourth child in Kyrgyzstan attends kindergarten — this is 32.3 percent of children. At the same time, there are 113 children per 100 places in kindergartens, and 22 children per teacher.

At least 752,521 girls and 779,112 boys are educated in kindergartens. In total, 1.54 million children receive preschool education.

Primary vocational education is received mainly by boys — 19,155 compared to 9,197 girls. And secondary vocational education is chosen mainly by girls — their share reaches 58 percent.