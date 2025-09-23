11:16
Kyrgyzstan seeks $6.2 million from IDA to build kindergartens

Kyrgyzstan plans to attract $6.2 million in financing from the International Development Association (IDA) for the construction of kindergartens. The issue was discussed at a meeting of the parliamentary committee on budget, economic and fiscal policy.

According to MP Dastan Bekeshev, $4 million would be provided as an interest-free loan for 50 years, while $2.2 million would come as a grant.

Lawmakers emphasized that this support is critical, as the country continues to face a severe shortage of preschool facilities — more than 50 percent of children do not attend kindergarten.

Minister of Education Dogdurkul Kendirbaeva said the funds would be used to renovate nine kindergartens, as well as returned to state preschool buildings that were previously used for other purposes.

«The list of facilities to undergo major repairs has not yet been approved. Centers will be opened in areas where there are no kindergartens and a high number of children. We will accept proposals from heads of rural administrations,» she explained.

The committee members approved the draft agreement between Kyrgyzstan and IDA.

Dastan Bekeshev also noted that a number of documents are being submitted to committee meetings urgently, ignoring the rules of procedure.

The Zhogorku Kenesh is expected to announce its self-dissolution this week.
