Kindergartens to be shut down in Kyrgyzstan due to coronavirus

Following recommendation of the Republican Emergency Response Center, the Ministry of Education of Kyrgyzstan decided to temporarily stop work of children’s educational institutions (kindergartens) until the epidemiological situation in the country improves. The ministry reported.

Previously, only schools and higher educational institutions were shut down for quarantine. It was also recommended to stop classes in children’s clubs and educational centers.

The Government of the republic recommends citizens not to visit crowded places; most of the playgrounds at shopping centers have also stopped working.

It was also decided to shut down cafes and catering outlets with more than 50 seats.