11:24
USD 72.90
EUR 81.83
RUB 0.98
English

Kindergartens to be shut down in Kyrgyzstan due to coronavirus

Following recommendation of the Republican Emergency Response Center, the Ministry of Education of Kyrgyzstan decided to temporarily stop work of children’s educational institutions (kindergartens) until the epidemiological situation in the country improves. The ministry reported.

Previously, only schools and higher educational institutions were shut down for quarantine. It was also recommended to stop classes in children’s clubs and educational centers.

The Government of the republic recommends citizens not to visit crowded places; most of the playgrounds at shopping centers have also stopped working.

It was also decided to shut down cafes and catering outlets with more than 50 seats.
link: https://24.kg/english/147041/
views: 124
Print
Related
Chinese authorities name medicine for coronavirus treatment
Almaty to be completely closed on March 22 due to coronavirus
Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Large markets to be closed in Batken
Kyrgyzstanis from Grand Princess tested negative for coronavirus
All passengers of flight from Saudi Arabia found and hospitalized
Coronavirus pandemic: Pilgrims from Jalal-Abad contacted thousands of people
Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Sooronbai Jeenbekov addresses Kyrgyzstanis
Kyrgyzstanis infected with coronavirus firstly arrived in Bishkek
Medical universities ordered to suspend admission of foreign applicants
Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Ban on entry into country introduced from March 19
Popular
Coronavirus cases registered in Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan Coronavirus cases registered in Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan
Airlines cancel flights from Manas airport due to coronavirus (list) Airlines cancel flights from Manas airport due to coronavirus (list)
All passengers of flight from Saudi Arabia found and hospitalized All passengers of flight from Saudi Arabia found and hospitalized
Kyrgyzstan closes borders, introduces ban on entry of foreigners Kyrgyzstan closes borders, introduces ban on entry of foreigners
19 March, Thursday
11:15
Government of Kyrgyzstan to purchase wheat for 400 million soms Government of Kyrgyzstan to purchase wheat for 400 mill...
10:52
Chinese authorities name medicine for coronavirus treatment
10:38
Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Parties speak for postponement of local elections
10:27
Almaty to be completely closed on March 22 due to coronavirus
10:20
Kindergartens to be shut down in Kyrgyzstan due to coronavirus