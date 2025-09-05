19:20
Bishkek kindergartens switch to new working hours

Kindergartens in Bishkek have switched to a new schedule, the city’s Department of Education confirmed to 24.kg news agency.

According to officials, under the new state standard approved by the Cabinet of Ministers on May 15, 2025, preschool institutions will now operate on a 10-hour schedule.

Children will attend kindergarten from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The previous state standard «Preschool Education and Child Care,» which is no longer in effect, had allowed for 11-hour groups, with drop-off starting at 7:30 a.m. and pickup of children until 6:30 p.m.

Some parents say the new working hours make it harder to get to work on time.
views: 134
Bishkek kindergartens switch to new working hours
