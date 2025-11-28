16:02
Rise in ARVI cases: About 10 kindergartens in Bishkek closed

Due to an increase in acute respiratory viral infections (ARVI) and influenza cases, around ten kindergartens in Bishkek were placed under quarantine today, November 28. The Department of Disease Prevention and State Sanitary and Epidemiological Supervision informed 24.kg news agency.

According to specialists, quarantine is introduced locally depending on children’s attendance levels and it will last for ten days.

A decision to close kindergartens or transfer schoolchildren to online learning is made only if more than 20 percent of children are absent due to ARVI.

The ARVI incidence among Bishkek schoolchildren is not specified, as they are studying online from November 25 to December 1 in connection with the Russian President’s visit to Kyrgyzstan, the CSTO summit, and the upcoming parliamentary elections.

In other regions, according to the department, several schools in Batken region transferred 3–4 classes to online learning due to rising ARVI cases.

Overall, the epidemiological situation in the country remains stable.

At least 13,054 cases of ARVI and influenza were registered in Kyrgyzstan during the week of November 17–23 — 1.6 times higher than the previous week. Children under 14 accounted for 69.4 percent of cases (9,055 cases).
