11:07
USD 87.45
EUR 101.59
RUB 1.09
English

New kindergarten to be built in Zhany-Dostuk village for 79 million soms

A new kindergarten will be built in the village of Zhany-Dostuk in Batken region for 79 million soms. A corresponding application has been posted on the state procurement portal.

According to it, the Batken Regional Capital Construction Department has announced a tender for the construction of a kindergarten in the village of Zhany-Dostuk in Suu-Bashi aiyl aimak.

The project cost is 78.8 million soms.

Bids will be accepted until November 12, 2025. The security deposit is 2 percent of the bid amount.
link: https://24.kg/english/349214/
views: 110
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan seeks $6.2 million from IDA to build kindergartens
Bishkek kindergartens switch to new working hours
Every fourth child in Kyrgyzstan attends kindergarten
Kindergarten for 100 children to be built in Ak-Orgo
Kindergarten building and land plot returned to state in Jalal-Abad region
51 short-stay kindergartens to be launched in Kyrgyzstan by September
Kamchybek Tashiev opens kindergarten in Bishkek
SCNS returns kindergarten, 0.5 hectare of land in Sokuluk district to state
Kindergarten worth almost 280 million returned to Bishkek City Hall
Fire in kindergarten in Jalal-Abad, 32 children evacuated
Popular
New National Bank building opened in Bishkek New National Bank building opened in Bishkek
Sadyr Japarov to attend C5+1 summit in Washington at Trump's invitation Sadyr Japarov to attend C5+1 summit in Washington at Trump's invitation
Donald Trump invites Central Asian leaders to Washington for C5+1 summit Donald Trump invites Central Asian leaders to Washington for C5+1 summit
Temirov Live and Kloop Media declared extremist in Kyrgyzstan Temirov Live and Kloop Media declared extremist in Kyrgyzstan
31 October, Friday
11:01
Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan approves real estate valuation standards Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan approves real estate...
10:14
New kindergarten to be built in Zhany-Dostuk village for 79 million soms
10:10
President of Kyrgyzstan signs amendments to tax legislation
10:05
Elections 2025: Nomination of candidates for Zhogorku Kenesh completed
09:56
New hospital built in Naryn region for 65 million soms
30 October, Thursday
19:54
SCNS Chairman attends opening of children's creativity center in Manas city
18:41
President Sadyr Japarov tests new remote voting system