New kindergarten to be built in Zhany-Dostuk village for 79 million soms

A new kindergarten will be built in the village of Zhany-Dostuk in Batken region for 79 million soms. A corresponding application has been posted on the state procurement portal.

According to it, the Batken Regional Capital Construction Department has announced a tender for the construction of a kindergarten in the village of Zhany-Dostuk in Suu-Bashi aiyl aimak.

The project cost is 78.8 million soms.

Bids will be accepted until November 12, 2025. The security deposit is 2 percent of the bid amount.