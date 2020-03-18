14:05
Troops deployed in Almaty, Nur-Sultan to assist in fight against coronavirus

In connection with the coronavirus pandemic and facts of infection of Kazakhstanis with the new virus, the Armed Forces of the republic carried out a set of measures of advance preparation and began to fulfill the tasks. Protection of especially important state and military facilities has been strengthened. Military personnel, together with units of the National Guard and the police, will take part in patrolling to ensure public order in Almaty and Nur-Sultan. The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan reported.

Along the perimeter of quarantine zones, at junction points and interchanges of Nur-Sultan and Almaty, the airborne assault troops and peacekeeping regiments will be involved in round-the-clock duty.

Number of coronavirus cases grows to 35 in Kazakhstan
Detachments were formed for special desinfection of territories and objects representing a danger of infection. Automobile filling stationing with the necessary stock of reagents for disinfection has been prepared. It is planned to use individual degassing kits for disinfection of local objects.

Special attention is paid to the readiness of the radiation, chemical and biological protection units.

Previously begun measures will be continued to ensure sanitary and epidemiological measures and safety of the military personnel themselves, both at the points of permanent deployment and at duty and tasks stations.

Quarantine will be introduced in Almaty and Nur-Sultan on March 19. Entry and departure from the cities will be limited, as well as work of public transport. Some types of transportation will be completely stopped. The authorities are also going to close all stores, with the exception of grocery stores and pharmacies. Restaurants and cafes will work only for delivery.

Head of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan said that the first three cases of coronavirus were registered in the republic. All the infected are residents of Suzak, who returned from a mini hajj in Saudi Arabia.
