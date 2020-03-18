14:05
Number of coronavirus cases grows to 35 in Kazakhstan

The Ministry of Health of Kazakhstan reports that two more cases of coronavirus have been detected over the past day in the republic.

The ministry said that the both cases were registered in Almaty city.

«Two more cases of coronavirus were registered in Almaty. Up to date, 35 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the country, 17 of them — in Almaty and 18 — in Nur-Sultan,» the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan informs.

Quarantine will be introduced in Almaty and Nur-Sultan on March 19. Entry and departure from the cities will be limited, as well as work of public transport. Some types of transportation will be completely stopped. The authorities are also going to close all stores, with the exception of grocery stores and pharmacies. Restaurants and cafes will work only for delivery.

Head of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan said that the first three cases of coronavirus were registered in the republic. All the infected are residents of Suzak, who returned from a small hajj in Saudi Arabia.
