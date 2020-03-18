11:02
Kyrgyz drivers stuck on Iran’s border leave for Azerbaijan

All Kyrgyzstanis, drivers of heavy trucks, stuck in Iran, moved towards the Iran-Azerbaijan border. Press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Up to date, truck drivers standing at Lutfabad checkpoint and Serakhs checkpoint have completed drawing up of their transit and customs documents. The Government of the Kyrgyz Republic reached an agreement with the Cabinets of Ministers of Azerbaijan, Russia and Kazakhstan on the organization of a transit corridor to Kyrgyzstan for domestic truck drivers.

«Earlier, the diplomatic mission reached an agreement with the Foreign Ministry, as well as the competent ministries and departments of Iran on the maximum assistance to Kyrgyz freight carriers, including free extension of Iranian visas and abolition of fines for expired visas. In addition, the Iranian side expressed its readiness to exempt Kyrgyz drivers from paying usually collected transit fees in Iran,» the Foreign Ministry said.

Previously, Kyrgyz drivers, who stuck in Iran, asked to expedite solution of the issue of their return to homeland, since they did not have money either for diesel fuel or food, and they could not get money transfers there.
