Over 60 Kyrgyz freight forwarders stay in Iran

There are more than 60 Kyrgyz freight forwarders in the territory of Iran, who cannot cross the Iranian-Turkmen and Iranian-Azerbaijani borders to return in transit to the Kyrgyz Republic. Press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.
As of March 9, at least 23 trucks were on the Iran-Azerbaijan border. From March 9 to 11, some 11 vehicles passed through Astara checkpoint (Azerbaijani-Iranian border). Passage of the remaining 12 drivers and their vehicles is expected, who are currently undergoing passport and customs control.
Recall, a video message from 18 Kyrgyz drivers, who stuck on the Iranian-Azerbaijani border, was sent out via messengers, who asked to expedite the solution of the issue, since they did not have money either for diesel fuel or for food, and they could not get money transfers there.