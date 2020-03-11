17:44
Over 60 Kyrgyz freight forwarders stay in Iran

There are more than 60 Kyrgyz freight forwarders in the territory of Iran, who cannot cross the Iranian-Turkmen and Iranian-Azerbaijani borders to return in transit to the Kyrgyz Republic. Press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

As of March 9, at least 23 trucks were on the Iran-Azerbaijan border. From March 9 to 11, some 11 vehicles passed through Astara checkpoint (Azerbaijani-Iranian border). Passage of the remaining 12 drivers and their vehicles is expected, who are currently undergoing passport and customs control.

Kyrgyz drivers stuck at Iran’s border ask Foreign Ministry to resolve issue
«The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the embassies of the Kyrgyz Republic in Baku and Tehran control the departure of Kyrgyz freight forwarders from Iran, as well as their transit movement through the territory of Azerbaijan. On March 7, the staff of our embassy in Iran left for the Iranian-Turkmen border — Serakhs and Lutfabad checkpoints — to provide the necessary consular and legal assistance and support to the freight forwarders of the Kyrgyz Republic,» the ministry said.

Recall, a video message from 18 Kyrgyz drivers, who stuck on the Iranian-Azerbaijani border, was sent out via messengers, who asked to expedite the solution of the issue, since they did not have money either for diesel fuel or for food, and they could not get money transfers there.
