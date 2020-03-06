17:31
Kyrgyz drivers stuck at Iran’s border ask Foreign Ministry to resolve issue

At least 18 Kyrgyz drivers stuck on the Iranian-Azerbaijani border. Their appeal to the Foreign Ministry was posted on Koroche Telegram channel, in which they ask to expedite resolution of the issue, since they did not have money either for diesel fuel or for food, and they could not receive money transfers there.

Deputy Foreign Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic Nurlan Abdrakhmanov said at a press conference that a total of 54 Kyrgyzstanis currently stay at the Iranian border. They cannot leave, because the neighboring countries — Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan- have closed their borders due to the spread of the coronavirus in Iran.

«Since the moment the appeal of the drivers and representatives of freight forwarding companies was received, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Tehran, Ashgabat and Baku keep the issue under special control. On March 2 and March 4, the heads of the diplomatic missions of Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan and Russia were invited to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. They were handed official notes and asked to assist in a positive resolution of the issue, allowing Kyrgyz drivers and vehicles to return to the Kyrgyz Republic,» he said.

Nurlan Abdrakhmanov added that negotiations and consultations are ongoing on resolving the situation with freight forwarders with Foreign Ministries and diplomatic missions of these states.
