Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev, Askar Mamin talk over the phone

A telephone conversation between the Prime Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev and Kazakhstan Askar Mamin, took place yesterday night. Press service of the Government Office reported.

During the telephone conversation, current issues of Kyrgyz-Kazakh cooperation, as well as the situation with coronavirus, were discussed.

«The heads of government stressed the importance of continuing the flow of goods through the Kyrgyz-Kazakh border in the context of a state of emergency in the Republic of Kazakhstan. The parties agreed to continue operational exchange of information in the interests of the peoples of the two countries,» the statement says.

This is the second telephone conversation between the two prime ministers over the past couple of days. Such frequent negotiations are related to the fact that Kazakhstan has introduced a state of emergency on its territory due to coronavirus. At the same time, restrictions have been introduced on entry and departure from the republic.