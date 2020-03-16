14:53
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev, Askar Mamin talk over the phone

A telephone conversation between the Prime Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev and Kazakhstan Askar Mamin, took place yesterday night. Press service of the Government Office reported.

During the telephone conversation, current issues of Kyrgyz-Kazakh cooperation, as well as the situation with coronavirus, were discussed.

«The heads of government stressed the importance of continuing the flow of goods through the Kyrgyz-Kazakh border in the context of a state of emergency in the Republic of Kazakhstan. The parties agreed to continue operational exchange of information in the interests of the peoples of the two countries,» the statement says.

This is the second telephone conversation between the two prime ministers over the past couple of days. Such frequent negotiations are related to the fact that Kazakhstan has introduced a state of emergency on its territory due to coronavirus. At the same time, restrictions have been introduced on entry and departure from the republic.
link: https://24.kg/english/146600/
views: 84
Print
Related
Number of coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan grows to nine
Kazakhstan imposes restrictions on border
Kazakhstan declares state of emergency due to coronavirus
No obstacles for movement of goods across border with Kazakhstan
Dariga Nazarbayeva's visit to Kyrgyzstan postponed amid coronavirus threat
Two coronavirus cases confirmed in Kazakhstan
Kyrgyzstanis who entered Kazakhstan with ID cards can safely return
Kazakhstan restricts entry of Kyrgyzstanis with domestic passports
Kazakhstan - leader in attraction of investments in CIS
About 90 criminal cases opened on riots in southern Kazakhstan
Popular
Coronavirus pandemic: Kyrgyzstan to punish for quarantine violation Coronavirus pandemic: Kyrgyzstan to punish for quarantine violation
Schools, universities of Kyrgyzstan to be closed for quarantine from March 16 Schools, universities of Kyrgyzstan to be closed for quarantine from March 16
Ukraine announces three-week quarantine due to coronavirus Ukraine announces three-week quarantine due to coronavirus
At least 303 people under coronavirus observation in Kyrgyzstan At least 303 people under coronavirus observation in Kyrgyzstan
16 March, Monday
14:47
Nearly 84 percent of infected with coronavirus recovered in China Nearly 84 percent of infected with coronavirus recovere...
14:34
Coronavirus pandemic: Kyrgyzstan asks China for help in fight against virus
14:18
Number of infected with coronavirus outside China exceeds 88,000 people
13:53
Number of infected with coronavirus grows to 4 people in Uzbekistan
13:39
Permissible air pollution level not exceeded in all Bishkek districts