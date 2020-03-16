13:22
Kazakhstan imposes restrictions on border

In order to minimize penetration of coronavirus into the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the government decided to temporarily restrict entry into the country. Official website of Akorda says.

Restrictions are imposed on entry into the territory of Kazakhstan, as well as on departure from its territory by all means of transport, with the exception of personnel of the diplomatic service of the Republic of Kazakhstan and foreign states, as well as members of delegations of international organizations traveling to Kazakhstan at the invitation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Citizens of Kazakhstan who are currently in Kyrgyzstan, as well as citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic who are now on the territory of Kazakhstan, can freely cross the border in order to return to their country with the document with which they left.

It became known that the President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree on declaring a state of emergency in Kazakhstan from March 16 due to coronavirus. The number of patients with coronavirus in Kazakhstan has reached eight people.
