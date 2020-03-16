11:51
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

First coronavirus case registered in Uzbekistan

The first coronavirus case has been reported in Uzbekistan. RIA Novosti reported on March 15 with reference to the Agency on Sanitary and Epidemiological Well-Being of the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

According to it, a citizen who returned from France tested positive for coronavirus.

The authorities of Uzbekistan take all necessary measures to prevent spread of the disease throughout the country: persons who were in contact with the infected were identified, a list of passengers who arrived with the Uzbekistani from France was compiled, work is underway to find out their places of residence and take them under medical control.

The Agency on Sanitary and Epidemiological Well-Being called on the population not to panic and to pay serious attention to observing the rules of personal hygiene, to keep residential premises clean, to use disinfectants and to wash hands with soap and water after travel in public transport.

On Friday the authorities of Kazakhstan announced confirmed coronavirus cases in the republic. According to official data, there are no confirmed cases of the virus in Kyrgyzstan.
link: https://24.kg/english/146561/
views: 113
Print
Related
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan urges not to panic
Production of medical masks launched in Osh city
Kazakhstan declares state of emergency due to coronavirus
Kyrgyzstan not to close kindergartens amid coronavirus threat
SDMK introduces restrictions on Friday prayers due to coronavirus pandemic
Schools, universities of Kyrgyzstan to be closed for quarantine from March 16
Death toll from coronavirus exceeds 5,400 people
Government of Kyrgyzstan announces number of coronavirus test systems
Returned from Germany deputies tested negative for coronavirus
Dariga Nazarbayeva's visit to Kyrgyzstan postponed amid coronavirus threat
Popular
Coronavirus pandemic: Kyrgyzstan to punish for quarantine violation Coronavirus pandemic: Kyrgyzstan to punish for quarantine violation
Schools, universities of Kyrgyzstan to be closed for quarantine from March 16 Schools, universities of Kyrgyzstan to be closed for quarantine from March 16
Ukraine announces three-week quarantine due to coronavirus Ukraine announces three-week quarantine due to coronavirus
At least 303 people under coronavirus observation in Kyrgyzstan At least 303 people under coronavirus observation in Kyrgyzstan
16 March, Monday
11:39
Kyrgyzstani wins gold at Jiu-Jitsu Tournament in London Kyrgyzstani wins gold at Jiu-Jitsu Tournament in London
11:26
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan urges not to panic
11:10
Production of medical masks launched in Osh city
10:23
Kazakhstan declares state of emergency due to coronavirus
10:16
First coronavirus case registered in Uzbekistan
15 March, Sunday
13:00
Kyrgyz for 2 months. What American likes about relationships in local families