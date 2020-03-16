First coronavirus case registered in Uzbekistan

The first coronavirus case has been reported in Uzbekistan. RIA Novosti reported on March 15 with reference to the Agency on Sanitary and Epidemiological Well-Being of the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

According to it, a citizen who returned from France tested positive for coronavirus.

The authorities of Uzbekistan take all necessary measures to prevent spread of the disease throughout the country: persons who were in contact with the infected were identified, a list of passengers who arrived with the Uzbekistani from France was compiled, work is underway to find out their places of residence and take them under medical control.

The Agency on Sanitary and Epidemiological Well-Being called on the population not to panic and to pay serious attention to observing the rules of personal hygiene, to keep residential premises clean, to use disinfectants and to wash hands with soap and water after travel in public transport.

On Friday the authorities of Kazakhstan announced confirmed coronavirus cases in the republic. According to official data, there are no confirmed cases of the virus in Kyrgyzstan.