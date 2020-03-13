16:54
Two coronavirus cases confirmed in Kazakhstan

Two Kazakhstanis who came from Germany tested positive for coronavirus. Tengrinews.kz reported with reference to the Minister of Healthcare Yelzhan Birtanov.

«As you know, we have been fighting the coronavirus for three months. All necessary measures were taken to prevent penetration. Today we received information about two confirmed cases. Our citizens came from Germany, they tested positive for coronavirus. They were hospitalized in the infectious diseases hospital in Almaty. They have no clinical symptoms, they feel good. All necessary measures are being taken,» Yelzhan Birtanov said.

Yesterday, on March 12, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced the coronavirus pandemic. More than 126,000 people are infected with the virus.

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev made a statement in which he announced implementation of special preventive measures. Public events have been canceled.

«There will be no interruptions in the supply of citizens with food and essential goods. It is important to prevent damage to small and medium-sized businesses,» the president promised.

Earlier, the Chief State Sanitary Doctor of Kazakhstan, Zhandarbek Bekshin, said that according to forecasts, the first case of coronavirus in Kazakhstan could be registered from March 11 to 16. If it is detected, the authorities «will immediately introduce special measures.» He specified that the forecast was a mathematical modeling of scientists. «They are developing, there are special formulas. They make forecasts,» Bekshin stressed.
