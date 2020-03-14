Drug production suspects arrested in Bishkek

Two suspects in illegal manufacture of narcotic substances were arrested in Bishkek. Press service of the Patrol Police Service of the capital reported.

Suspicious men were noticed by a resident of Kara-Zhigach housing estate. Police officers left for the place and detained a 40-year-old and a 39-year-old Bishkek residents. «During inspection of their car, a package containing unidentified substances with a pungent odor, as well as binoculars and knives, were found and confiscated,» the service said.

The fact was registered and pre-trial proceedings under Article 286 «Illegal manufacture of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and their analogues without purpose to sell» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic were initiated. The investigation is ongoing.