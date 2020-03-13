Dariga Nazarbayeva's visit to Kyrgyzstan postponed amid coronavirus threat

Official visit of the Chairperson of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan Dariga Nazarbayeva to Kyrgyzstan was postponed. Press service of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The visit was planned for March 16-17, 2020. During a telephone conversation between the Speaker of the Parliament Dastanbek Dzhumabekov and the Chairperson of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan Dariga Nazarbayeva, it was decided to postpone it to a later date.

«The heads of the parliaments came to this decision, following the action plans of the two countries, developed as a result of coronavirus pandemic announced by the World Health Organization, to prevent penetration into the territory of the countries of coronavirus and its further spread,» the statement says.

The Minister of Healthcare of Kazakhstan Yelzhan Birtanov confirmed two cases of coronavirus infection in the country today.