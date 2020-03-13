18:25
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Dariga Nazarbayeva's visit to Kyrgyzstan postponed amid coronavirus threat

Official visit of the Chairperson of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan Dariga Nazarbayeva to Kyrgyzstan was postponed. Press service of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The visit was planned for March 16-17, 2020. During a telephone conversation between the Speaker of the Parliament Dastanbek Dzhumabekov and the Chairperson of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan Dariga Nazarbayeva, it was decided to postpone it to a later date.

«The heads of the parliaments came to this decision, following the action plans of the two countries, developed as a result of coronavirus pandemic announced by the World Health Organization, to prevent penetration into the territory of the countries of coronavirus and its further spread,» the statement says.

The Minister of Healthcare of Kazakhstan Yelzhan Birtanov confirmed two cases of coronavirus infection in the country today.
link: https://24.kg/english/146466/
views: 125
Print
Related
Returned from Germany deputies tested negative for coronavirus
Two coronavirus cases confirmed in Kazakhstan
At least 303 people under coronavirus observation in Kyrgyzstan
Government of Kyrgyzstan: Economy suffers losses due to coronavirus
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan bans all business trips of officials abroad
Possible coronavirus pandemic end date voiced in China
Two deputies of Parliament quarantined after trip to Germany
Government of Kyrgyzstan recommends students to spend spring break at home
Coronavirus pandemic: Kyrgyzstan to punish for quarantine violation
Coronavirus confirmed in 116 countries
Popular
Ukraine announces three-week quarantine due to coronavirus Ukraine announces three-week quarantine due to coronavirus
Coronavirus pandemic: Kyrgyzstan to punish for quarantine violation Coronavirus pandemic: Kyrgyzstan to punish for quarantine violation
Kyrgyzstan cancels mass Nooruz celebrations Kyrgyzstan cancels mass Nooruz celebrations
Kyrgyzstani arrived from Istanbul hospitalized with suspected coronavirus Kyrgyzstani arrived from Istanbul hospitalized with suspected coronavirus
13 March, Friday
17:54
Returned from Germany deputies tested negative for coronavirus Returned from Germany deputies tested negative for coro...
16:55
Dariga Nazarbayeva's visit to Kyrgyzstan postponed amid coronavirus threat
16:45
Kyrgyzstan not to postpone population census due to coronavirus
16:28
Two coronavirus cases confirmed in Kazakhstan
15:47
Smuggling of medical masks from Kyrgyzstan for 1.4 million soms prevented