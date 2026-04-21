14:48
USD 87.45
EUR 102.86
RUB 1.15
English

Kyrgyzneftegaz management reshuffled, Board of Directors replaces Chairman

Kyrgyzneftegaz OJSC has undergone personnel changes at the board level. The decision was made on April 16 at a board meeting in Kochkor-Ata.

According to the company, the powers of the board members Zairbek Azhikulov, Taalaibek Murzakulov, and Kubanychbek Sydykov were terminated early.

On the same day, the board of directors elected Samsaaly Chetimbaev as Chairman of the Board. Sanzharbek Bolotov was appointed Deputy Chairman.

Additionally, a new board was formed, including Zairbek Azhikulov, Nurlan Abylov, and Munarbek Sultanov.

The leadership changes are taking place against the backdrop of high-profile criminal cases surrounding the company. Law enforcement agencies previously opened a corruption case related to possible illegal fuel and lubricant distribution schemes.

Several suspects were detained in this case, some of whom were taken into custody by court order, including Shairbek Tashiev, the brother of former head of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) Kamchybek Tashiev.

Furthermore, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported a large-scale corruption scheme at the company with damages estimated at billions of soms, which also involves high-level figures.
link: https://24.kg/english/371279/
views: 45
Print
Related
Shairbek Tashiev remanded in custody until May 16 in Kyrgyzneftegaz case
Nephew of Tashiev released from pretrial detention
Kyrgyzneftegaz to hold shareholders' meeting amid criminal cases
Kyrgyzneftegaz: Court arrests four defendants in corruption case
Former top managers detained in Kyrgyzneftegaz case
AI 80 forced onto market: Corruption scheme in Kyrgyzstan’s oil sector exposed
Interior Ministry: Criminal case opened on corruption at Kyrgyzneftegaz OJSC
State Tax Service investigation into Kyrgyzneftegaz: Criminal case opened
Kyrgyzneftegaz to receive $30 million budget loan provided by OPEC
Part of shares of Kyrgyzneftegaz OJSC returned to state
Popular
Economy Minister presents Kyrgyzstan's investment potential to U.S. businesses Economy Minister presents Kyrgyzstan's investment potential to U.S. businesses
 Sadyr Japarov meets with Justin Sun, founder of Tron blockchain platform  Sadyr Japarov meets with Justin Sun, founder of Tron blockchain platform
International tourist train arrives in Bishkek from Balykchy International tourist train arrives in Bishkek from Balykchy
Expert outlines U.S. priorities in cooperation with Central Asia Expert outlines U.S. priorities in cooperation with Central Asia
21 April, Tuesday
14:35
Kyrgyzneftegaz management reshuffled, Board of Directors replaces Chairman Kyrgyzneftegaz management reshuffled, Board of Director...
14:15
Total assets of National Bank of Kyrgyzstan reach 896.9 billion soms
14:06
Medical universities in Kyrgyzstan required to undergo state accreditation
13:54
Bishkek HPP and Heating Networks to be exempt from taxes
12:49
Clear rules of operation to be set for foreign ambassadors in Kyrgyzstan