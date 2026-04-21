Kyrgyzneftegaz management reshuffled, Board of Directors replaces Chairman

Kyrgyzneftegaz OJSC has undergone personnel changes at the board level. The decision was made on April 16 at a board meeting in Kochkor-Ata.

According to the company, the powers of the board members Zairbek Azhikulov, Taalaibek Murzakulov, and Kubanychbek Sydykov were terminated early.

On the same day, the board of directors elected Samsaaly Chetimbaev as Chairman of the Board. Sanzharbek Bolotov was appointed Deputy Chairman.

Additionally, a new board was formed, including Zairbek Azhikulov, Nurlan Abylov, and Munarbek Sultanov.

The leadership changes are taking place against the backdrop of high-profile criminal cases surrounding the company. Law enforcement agencies previously opened a corruption case related to possible illegal fuel and lubricant distribution schemes.

Several suspects were detained in this case, some of whom were taken into custody by court order, including Shairbek Tashiev, the brother of former head of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) Kamchybek Tashiev.

Furthermore, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported a large-scale corruption scheme at the company with damages estimated at billions of soms, which also involves high-level figures.