Police anti-drug unit officers detained in Bishkek over extortion case

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) has disrupted the activities of officials from the Interior Ministry’s anti-drug unit, the agency’s press service reported.
According to the statement, on April 17, the head of a department and an operations officer of the Service for Combating Illegal Drug Trafficking under the Ministry of Internal Affairs were detained on suspicion of extorting a large sum of money and subsequently laundering it.
They are suspected of extortion of 9 million rubles (approximately $100,000) from a Russian citizen in exchange for assistance in securing a lighter sentence in a criminal case related to drug trafficking.
The detainees have been placed in a temporary detention facility of the SCNS. Investigative and operational measures are ongoing, and possible accomplices are being identified.