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Total assets of National Bank of Kyrgyzstan reach 896.9 billion soms

The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan published its financial statement as of March 31, 2026. According to the document, the bank’s total assets amounted to 896.9 billion soms, a significant increase compared to 2025.

Monetary gold continues to account for the majority of assets—over 608.8 billion soms, up from 292.4 billion the previous year. Funds held in cash, banks, and financial institutions also increased, reaching 99.3 billion soms.

Investments in securities remained stable: approximately 51.9 billion soms at fair value and almost 20 billion soms at amortized cost. Fixed assets and intangible assets also increased.

The National Bank’s total liabilities amounted to 639.3 billion soms.

Specifically, the volume of cash in circulation increased to 280.1 billion soms, while funds held by banks and financial institutions reached 214.8 billion soms. The Cabinet of Ministers’ funds also grew significantly, exceeding 90 billion soms.

The central bank’s capital reached 257.6 billion soms. Net profit for the reporting period amounted to 25.9 billion soms, more than three times the 2025 figure.

The National Bank notes that the growth in key indicators is due to the strengthening of reserves and the increase in the volume of financial transactions.
link: https://24.kg/english/371274/
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