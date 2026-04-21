From Karakol to Osh: Security forces drill martial law scenario in Kyrgyzstan

Joint command-staff and mobilization exercises Koopsuzduk-2026 have been launched in Kyrgyzstan, taking place across several regions, including Karakol, Jeti-Oguz and Ak-Suu districts of Issyk-Kul region, as well as Aravan and Uzgen districts of Osh region.

The official opening was held in Karakol, attended by Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces and First Deputy Defense Minister, Major General Tariel Otonbaev, and the Presidential Envoy to Issyk-Kul region Bakytbek Zhetigenov.

According to Otonbaev, the exercises have become a regular component of training for military command bodies and territorial defense forces, while the involvement of local authorities enhances coordination among all agencies.

As part of the event, a presidential decree and an operational directive of the General Staff outlining actions under martial law were read out, after which participants moved to the active phase of the drills.

The scenario includes practicing the imposition of martial law in specific areas, organizing territorial defense, and conducting a joint operation to localize a simulated armed conflict.

The exercises involve military personnel, representatives of state agencies and local authorities, as well as units from the Interior Ministry, Emergency Ministry, State Committee for National Security, and the Health Ministry. Reserve forces are also taking part.

During the drills, participants will practice a range of combat-training tasks, including stabilizing the situation, protecting strategic facilities, and setting up checkpoints.

The exercises will run through April 23.