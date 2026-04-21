 Two tunnels and 50 bridges to be built on Barskoon—Bedel road

Geodetic and engineering-geological surveys along the entire length of Barskoon —Bedel road have been completed. Construction is proceeding according to the approved schedule. The press service of the Ministry of Transport and Communications of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Concrete plants, crushing and grading plants, quarries, temporary worker camps, and other temporary structures are currently under construction.

The project includes the construction of two tunnels: Tunnel No. 1 (Sook), with a total length of 5,340 meters; Tunnel No. 2 (Ashuu-Suu), with a total length of 3,788 meters.

Bridge construction is currently in the preparatory stage.

Currently, approximately 557 workers are employed at the site, with plans to hire additional specialists in the future.

The total length of the Barskoon — Bedel road is approximately 161 kilometers. The road connects the village of Barskoon, located on the southern shore of Issyk-Kul region, with Bedel border crossing point on the state border between the Kyrgyz Republic and the People’s Republic of China.

In addition to the road, the project includes the construction of more than 50 bridges, two tunnels, as well as protective and other engineering structures.

Project implementation began on August 26, 2025. The total construction period is approximately five years.