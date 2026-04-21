Medical universities in Kyrgyzstan required to undergo state accreditation

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has approved the procedure for state accreditation of secondary and higher medical education institutions.

The resolution was signed to implement the presidential decree establishing a state monopoly on the training of medical specialists.

According to the document, all medical educational institutions are required to undergo state accreditation by June 1, 2026.

The new procedure applies to both colleges and universities training medical specialists.

The resolution is being implemented within the approved budget of the Ministry of Health. The ministry has also been instructed to conduct outreach work among the heads of educational institutions and ensure the implementation of all necessary procedures.

The Presidential Administration is responsible for overseeing the implementation of the document.

The resolution comes into force on the day of its official publication.