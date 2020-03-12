Mass registration facts in Kyrgyzstan: Pre-trial proceedings started

Law enforcement authorities get interested in the mass registration in the cities, where elections of deputies to local councils will be held on April 12 in Kyrgyzstan.

According to the member of the Central Election Commission Gulnara Dzhurabaeva, pre-trial proceedings are being conducted. The facts of mass registration were registered in Osh, Karakol and Tokmak cities.

«We also receive complaints that voters are moved from one electoral district to another in the southern capital. But we cannot check it, since there are no details. There are no numbers of electoral districts, nothing, so that we can take action. Therefore, these complaints are abstract,» Gulnara Dzhurabaeva said.

She added that the mass registration has stopped after the intervention of the prosecutor’s office and the CEC. However, those already registered will not be able to vote.

Voters can check themselves in the lists until March 27 on Tizme portal and by calling 119.